Yerevan included in world's Top 10 Cities For Tech Career list by Enterprise Times

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Enterprise Times, a British online platform covering business technology news, has included Yerevan, the Armenian capital, in its 10 Best Cities for Tech Career Opportunities list.

Yerevan is ranked 4th in the top 10 list, titled “Yerevan – Silicon Mountains”.

“Research shows that by 2025, the need for programmers in Armenia will have tripled to 30,000. This is largely due to the ever-increasing innovation in their tech sector. A sector that is growing at an annual rate of 20% and shows no signs of slowing down. If you haven’t considered a move to the country previously, it’s worth considering. Cost of living is very low, crime rates are low and culture is in abundance. Currently the main speaking languages are Armenian & Russian but the English language is becoming more and more popular”, Enterprise Times said in the article.

The top 10 cities for a tech career, according to Enterprise Times, are:

San Francisco New York Austin Yerevan Singapore Melbourne London Stockholm Bangalore Toronto

“If you work in Tech, you’ll know it’s one of the fastest growing industries. Digital jobs are fast becoming a necessity for strong growth and the professionals that work within this field are becoming highly sought after. As these opportunities continue to grow – so do the cities that house them. To understand the cities we’ve looked at the companies that are already home amongst their tech district, the opportunities for start ups and the growth and employment opportunities within them.

So if you are looking to relocate, take a look at this list highlighting the 10 best cities offering tech career opportunities right now”, Enterprise Times said in the article.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan