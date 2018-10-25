CIS intelligence chiefs call for heightened combat against international terrorism

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Heads of special services from CIS countries have announced intent to heighten the joint combat against international terrorism, the Kazakh national security committee said October 25, recapping the Almaty session of the CIS Council of Intelligence and Security Service Chiefs.

The session discussed issues of raising the efficiency of information and practical partnership between security bodies of CIS states for countering present-day threats, according to the Kazakh national security committee.

The intelligence chiefs noted the need for enhanced cooperation in fighting international terrorism, transnational organized crime and in the field of cybersecurity.

Intelligence and security chiefs from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also held exchange of experience in providing security for major international events.

