Ex-PM Karen Karapetyan to get position at Russian state-owned oil giant – source

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan might soon become a member of the board of directors of Zarubezhneft, the Russian state-owned oil and gas company, Kommersant newspaper reported citing unnamed sources.

According to the source, Karapetyan will possibly become an independent director, a position currently held by Hrayr Simonyan, a financier who is also Inter RAO energy company executive Boris Kovalchuk’s advisor.

A Russian government speaking to Kommersant did neither confirm nor deny the possibility of Karapetyan’s appointment.

Zarubezhneft is a Russian state-controlled oil company based in Moscow that specializes in exploration, development and operation of oil and gas fields outside Russian territory.

Karapetyan served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018.

He was Mayor of Yerevan 2010-2011.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan