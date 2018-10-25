Trump calls for unity, condemns violence after series of explosive devices sent to top Democrats

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday weighed in on the series of explosive devices sent to a number of top Democrats and Trump critics, urging Americans to unite against political violence.

"I just want to tell you that in these times, we have to unify," he said. "We have to come together and send one clear, and strong message that acts of threats or political violence have no place in the United States of America.”

The Secret Service said Wednesday it intercepted explosive devices addressed to the residences of Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as former US President Barack Obama.

A pipe bomb was also sent to CNN's mail room, addressed to former CIA Director and prominent Trump critic John Brennan, and others were addressed to the offices of high-ranking Democrats.

On Monday, an explosive device was also found at the home of the billionaire Democratic donor George Soros in Bedford, New York.

No injuries have been reported from any of the incidents.

"The safety of the American people is my highest and absolute priority," Trump said. "The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice."

Speaking later in Wisconsin at a rally, the US president again condemned violence and urged to settle all disputes at the November 6 mid-term elections.