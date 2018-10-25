France's Macron warns of possible sanctions against Khashoggi murderers

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had told King Salman of Saudi Arabia that France, in coordination with partners, could take action against those held responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Reuters reports.

Macron expressed profound outrage during a phone conversation with Salman, the French presidency said in a statement, adding the president had asked the King that the circumstances around Khashoggi’s death be fully disclosed.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Yemen and Syria, the Elysee palace said.

The Saudi crown prince has vowed to punish all the "culprits" responsible for the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

Speaking at a business forum in Riyadh, Mohammed bin Salman said "the crime was painful to all Saudis" but he would never allow any rift with Turkey.

The Saudis have previously denied accusations that the prince, the de facto ruler, had a role in the killing.

Khashoggi died during a 2 October visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Saudi government has blamed the murder on "rogue agents".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the journalist, a prominent critic of the government, was the victim of a carefully planned "political murder" by Saudi intelligence officers and other officials.

On Tuesday the crown prince joined his father, King Salman, in meeting members of the Khashoggi family.

The killing of the journalist has sparked international outrage, and US President Donald Trump has also weighed in. When asked about responsibility, Trump said: "Well, the prince is running things over there more so at this stage. He's running things and so if anybody were going to be, it would be him."

Earlier he said: "They had a very bad original concept, it was carried out poorly and the cover-up was the worst in the history of cover-ups."

The US has vowed to revoke the visas of those believed responsible for Khashoggi's killing - Saudi Arabia says 18 Saudi nationals have been detained - but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the punishment would not stop there, BBC reported.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May followed suit, saying anyone suspected of involvement in the killing would be barred from entering Britain.

Initially the official Saudi stance was that Khashoggi left the consulate alive. But the story then changed, and they claimed that he died in a fistfight.

Khashoggi is believed to be murdered and dismembered inside the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.