LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-10-18


LONDON, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.15% to $2016.00, copper price down by 1.69% to $6174.00, lead price stood at $2017.00, nickel price down by 1.39% to $12400.00, tin price up by 1.04% to $19400.00, zinc price down by 0.94% to $2641.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $60250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





