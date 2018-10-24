Catholicos of All Armenians, Pope Francis meet in Vatican

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II met with Pope Francis in Vatican on October 24. ARMENPRESS reports photos of the meeting were posted in the official Facebook page of His Holiness with a note, “Meeting with our religious brother Pontifex Pope Francis”.

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II departed for Rome from Milan on October 23. His Holiness was accompanied by religious officials and composer Tigran Mansuryan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan