Trump's National Security Adviser arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton has arrived in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan wrote on his Facebook page.

“I while ago I met US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton at Zvartnots airport”, he wrote.

Bolton will meet with acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

A broad scope of issues of bilateral relations will be on the agenda.

