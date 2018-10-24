Government of Armenia exercises no control over any media outlet – Nikol Pashinyan addresses OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that freedom of speech is one of the key priorities for the Government of Armenia and added that currently freedom of media is on an unprecedented high level for Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, according to Nikol Pashinyan, in contrast to the previous years the Government of Armenia exercises no control over any media outlet since he was elected Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan noted that this issue is of key importance for him also given his long years of journalistic experience. He emphasized that the Government of Armenia will guarantee the free functioning of media which will never be jeopardized during his tenure. The acting PM noted that the reforms of the Government are aimed at strengthening democracy, development of the civil society and guaranteeing freedom of speech.

Harlem Désir highly assessed the level of freedom of speech in Armenia and saluted the activities and policy of the Government in that direction. Harlem Désir highlighted the necessity of relevant reforms aimed at the consistent raising of the transparency of the activities of the Government and saluted the idea of live broadcasting the Cabinet meetings and debates.

During the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction over the close and productive cooperation between the Office of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and relevant state bodies of Armenia.

Harlem Désir noted that Armenia is one of the best partners of the OSCE and emphasized the readiness to further deepen the cooperation in the sphere of information.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan