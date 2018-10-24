President Sarkissian meets with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I in Geneva today. President Sarkissian once again congratulated the Catholicos on the occasion of the 50 years of his religious service, wishing his health and long years of service, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

“It’s 50 years to devotedly serve the Armenian Apostolic Church, our Motherland and the entire Armenian people”, Sarkissian said, expressing confidence that he still has much to do.

His Holiness Aram thanked the President for the warm wishes and mentioned that the Motherland, preservation of religious, national and cultural values, as well as the Armenian Cause have been the cornerstone have always been a priority during his service. “The President and Prime Minister of Armenia are apostles in some sense, with a high sense of responsibility towards their mission”, he said, assuring that he will continue serving his Motherland with the same vigor.

Armen Sarkissian and Aram I referred to the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church, assessing it one of the key components of the national identity.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan