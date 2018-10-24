Delegation of OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission reaffirms readiness for cooperation with Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan received today the delegation of OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission and discussed issues referring to holding early parliamentary elections with them.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Justice Ministry, the acting minister assessed the cooperation with the OSCE/ODIHR as effective.

Artak Zeynalyan referred to the processing preceding the early parliamentary elections at the request of the guests, presented the works in the legislative sphere according to which the sentence for elections frauds has been toughened.

The acting minister also talked about domestic political developments in the country, the deadlines of early parliamentary elections and other issues.

The OSCE/ODIHR representatives thanked for the reception, as well as for proving full information and clarifications and reaffirmed their readiness for cooperation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan