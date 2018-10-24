Trump's National Security Adviser highlights peaceful settlement of NK conflict
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton told in a meeting with Azerbaijani officials in Baku that the USA support peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani media inform.
“The USA, as a Minsk Group Co-chair country, supports the peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict> Peace is important for both Azerbaijan and Armenia”, Bolton said.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
