Varuzhan Nersisyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to USA
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Varuzhan Nersisyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the USA, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:56 Delegation of OSCE/ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission reaffirms readiness for cooperation with Armenia
- 18:45 Varuzhan Nersisyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to USA
- 17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-10-18
- 17:42 Asian Stocks - 24-10-18
- 17:31 Pashinyan announces plans to organize Armenian Economic Forum
- 17:06 Pashinyan believes Armenia’s economic should be directed for exports
- 16:54 Ucom-sponsored ‘Technoweek’ held at NPUA, winning team announced
- 16:51 US$ 12.5 million loan to Ameriabank to benefit businesses
- 16:41 Parliament to debate amnesty bill October 29
- 16:23 Pashinyan doesn’t rule out being formally nominated in second round also
- 16:19 Only MP to vote ‘against’ Pashinyan in parliament is Samvel Alexanyan
- 16:17 Microbusinesses should be exempt from taxation, says Pashinyan
- 15:57 President Sarkissian delivers remarks at World Investment Forum, invites to invest in new Armenia
- 15:49 URGENT: Lawmakers don’t re-elect Pashinyan as PM as formality to move one step closer for early elections
- 15:36 Armenia to dispatch observers for Georgian presidential election
- 15:19 Armenian companies have great potential in IT field: EEC minister sums up Eurasian Week Forum activities
- 15:03 Armenia’s acting healthcare minister visits Astana to attend Global Conference on Primary Health Care
- 14:35 Pashinyan reveals, vows to eradicate shocking mafia-type business system that ruled in correctional facilities
- 14:10 “Forgiveness comes after recognition”: Armenian President’s message to Turkish counterpart
- 13:59 Lawmaker under criminal investigation in “most massive bribery case in Armenian history” – says Pashinyan
- 13:56 Acting PM Pashinyan rules out his intervention in work of judges on any matter
- 13:28 Pashinyan guarantees all businessmen will have equal opportunities in Armenia
- 13:18 Pashinyan urges to “get psychologically ready” for complete revelation of March 1 investigation
- 12:58 Armenia expects active participation of international financial institutions in implementation of different programs
- 12:51 RPA will not violate the agreement and will not elect Pashinyan as PM – RPA faction head
- 12:43 Pashinyan doesn’t rule out mistakes in government
- 12:30 Shifting CSTO PA session from Yerevan to Moscow is a technical decision conditioned by domestic political events in Armenia - MFA
- 12:06 Armenian MFA spox comments on Russian presidential advisor’s statement over Azerbaijan’s membership to EAEU
- 12:03 Stance of people of Armenia, Artsakh is decisive in NK conflict settlement, says Pashinyan
- 11:39 Operative communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan is functioning, says foreign ministry
- 11:22 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit region next week
- 11:14 Revolution took place in Armenia, but complete change of power has not taken place yet, says Pashinyan
- 10:27 Don’t vote for me, Pashinyan tells lawmakers pointing out technical nomination and navigating for ‘final destination’
- 10:22 Yelk faction reminds formal nature of nominating incumbent acting PM Nikol Pashinyan in first round of election
- 10:17 Republican lawmaker tenders resignation
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 5622 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
16:36, 10.19.2018
Viewed 5054 times Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
12:11, 10.18.2018
Viewed 3705 times President Sarkissian donates entire salary since taking office to charity
12:01, 10.17.2018
Viewed 2863 times New Armenia pulls like a magnet: Multiple illegal border-crossing attempts in three days from Turkey
16:30, 10.17.2018
Viewed 2307 times Armenia’s TUMO goes global: opens Paris branch, Beirut up ahead