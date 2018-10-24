Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Varuzhan Nersisyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to USA


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Varuzhan Nersisyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the USA, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
