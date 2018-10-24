Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-10-18

YEREVAN, 24 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 484.67 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.83 drams to 553.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.88 drams to 626.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 225.27 drams to 19259.19 drams. Silver price вup by 1.48 drams to 229.3 drams. Platinum price вup by 24.12 drams to 12949.06 drams.