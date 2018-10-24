Pashinyan announces plans to organize Armenian Economic Forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian Economic Forum is planned to be organized in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in parliament.

He said the three possible locations for the forum are Jermuk, Dilijan and Tsakhkadzor.

“We can provisionally name the forum “Armenian Davos”, where the entire Armenian business, economic and political-economic minds will gather to generate ideas and solve specific issues,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan