Pashinyan believes Armenia’s economic should be directed for exports

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economy should be directed for exports, and the country must be able to ensure a great flow of tourists, Nikol Pashinyan said during the debate of the election of the prime minister in the Parliament on October 24, reports Armenpress.

“Monopolies in Armenia have no meaning since we are a small market. We shouldn’t think of how to divide the domestic market so that who will get what. We should think of how to do for our economy to be directed towards export. We need to think of producing a good which we can export, in addition, to be able to ensure a great flow of tourists. Our economy should be directed for export”, he said.

Pashinyan also touched upon the poverty issue, stating that the greatest tool to solve it is to promote the work.

“Look how much people are talking about jobs. During this period all factories that I visited I was told that they have vacancies and are unable to fill. But we have promoting not-working for years, but this had some political sub-context. We need to prove the people that they can work from zero, receive money and become rich. Therefore, we need to encourage the people. Wherever we go, people ask for help, we need to send a clear message to the people that every person should work on himself/herself”, Nikol Pashinyan said.