Parliament to debate amnesty bill October 29


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The bill on declaring amnesty for criminal cases will be debated during the October 29 special session of parliament, Speaker Ara Babloyan told reporters today.

The initial agenda of the upcoming session didn’t include the bill but the government requested the parliament to do so, he said.

Thus, the agenda of the October 29 special session will include the amnesty bill and the electoral code amendments bill, which was earlier rejected but then re-introduced on the agenda after a petition of lawmakers.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




