Microbusinesses should be exempt from taxation, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Microbusinesses should entirely be exempt of taxation, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said today in parliament.

“The state spends more money on administration in the event of going after microbusinesses than it gets as taxes from there. There is a problem here concerning the turnover tax philosophy. There are opinions that the trading segment shouldn’t benefit the privilege, but I oppose it. Using this floor I would like to address businessmen and bring forward the state-business segment cooperation issue,” he said.

He said that they propose to define a taxation threshold, so that businesses lower or higher than the threshold get taxed in another way. Seemingly the idea is good, but Pashinyan says that problems arise.

“For instance, there is a company that has 150 million drams turnover and thinks about slitting it: to present it in a way to get taxed lower. This way it turns out that the initiative doesn’t serve its goal. The field gets distorted even more. Now what should the government do? Chase everyone? This can’t be done, if a situation doesn’t change, if a culture doesn’t change, then the issue won’t be solved,” Pashinyan said.

He said he is in favor for rural businesses to get lower taxation burdens and that a symbolic tax is defined.

He said that they are also thinking with the same logic about exempting individual cab drivers from taxation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan