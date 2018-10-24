President Sarkissian delivers remarks at World Investment Forum, invites to invest in new Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, delivered remarks at the Global Leaders Investment Summit which was held in Geneva within the framework of the World Investment Forum, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his remarks President Sarkissian said Armenia for centuries has been in the crossroads of civilizations, religions, interests and trade, played a key role in cooperation between the peoples.

Talking about Armenia’s economic development prospects and investment attractiveness, the President said the 4th industrial revolution or digital revolution launched in Armenia several years ago, and today it can be confidently stated that Armenia has the best IT sector in the whole former Soviet Union’s territory. A number of major companies from the Silicon Valley, Europe have their representations in Armenia.

“Why should someone think of investing in Armenia which is a small country with 3.5 million population? I would like to recall that the reality is the following: we are a small country, but a global nation. 4-5 times more Armenians live abroad. There are as many Armenians in Russia as in Armenia. There are as many Armenians in Armenia’s capital Yerevan as in Los Angeles, France or the Middle East. This is a small country, but a global nation, which is a great advantage in the 21st century. In the 21st century, when the world becomes smaller, correlated and active, there are very few states and peoples that have this advantage to have this global network.

Secondly, we are the state which has very good cultural, economic and political relations: in November 2017 we signed an agreement with the European Union. At the same time Armenia is part of the Eurasian Economic Union. In fact, Armenia is the only state which acts as a bridge between Eurasia and Europe from economic perspective. And we want to continue to be so.

The third factor is that, as I said, we are a global nation. In the 21st century this global nation is completely engaged in the ongoing events in the country. Even during the revolution, which in reality was not a classical revolution from the perspective of political parties, organizational terms, the participants were not only the citizens of Armenia, but Armenians of Argentina, France, the United Kingdom, Beirut or Madras. The whole Armenian people, comprising 12-15 million, were engaged in the process of political change. These people will participate in Armenia’s industrial revolution and economic development.

The fourth factor I would like to highlight is the importance of education. During the Soviet era Armenia had a very high level of education. It’s not a coincidence that in addition to very good universities, research centers in physics, chemistry, biology in the country, the world-renowned astrophysics center was operating in Armenia, in Byurakan. This tradition continues also today, and we are proud to say that we have fantastic educational centers in Armenia, we even export new educational ideas and topics to the West. Weeks before a TUMO Center opened in Paris which provides extra-curricular high technologies and digital education. It’s a leader of the 21st century on how to teach the children to become IT experts.

Education is important.

And of course, the stability of economy. Last year Armenia recorded 7.5% economic growth. We had a revolution, but this year as well we record almost the same result. In other words, nothing changed. The economy remained stable even after a great political change.

Armenia has the best financial and banking sector in the territory of the former Soviet Union. There are European, Lebanese, Cypriot, Greek, Iranian banks in our country, in other words, an international banking system is operating here which again is very stable.

Armenia is an economically and financially stable country. When you study Armenia’s figures in extraction, agriculture or tourism sectors, the new government, Armenia are committed to stable, clean extraction, natural agriculture. We expect to increase the number of tourists by several times.

Summing up and presenting Armenia of the 21st century, I want to state that our country is not only new, has a new government or leadership, or ideas, but also it’s new with its spirit. I would call this revolution not only a “velvet revolution”, but also a “revolution of Armenian style”. And in terms of development I would call the country “young Armenia” – young not in terms of the years, age, but the youth spirit which is participating in the industrial revolution”, President Sarkissian said in his remarks.

Summing up his speech, the President invited to make investments in new Armenia, in Armenia of the 21st century.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan