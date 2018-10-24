Armenia to dispatch observers for Georgian presidential election
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Observers from Armenia will be dispatched to Tbilisi October 24-31 on an observer mission for the upcoming presidential elections of Georgia, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan’s office said.
Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan has dispatched officials from the foreign relations department of his office and the department of international organizations of the foreign ministry on the observer mission.
The Georgian presidential election will take place October 28.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
