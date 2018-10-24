Armenian companies have great potential in IT field: EEC minister sums up Eurasian Week Forum activities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Week International Forum is a good platform to get information, find partners and voice issues of concern, Karine Minasyan - Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Internal Markets, Information Support, Information & Communication Technologies, told ARMENPRESS.

The opportunities of the Eurasian Week International Forum

Karine Minasyan says the final results are not summed up yet, but according to the interim estimates, it can be stated that the Eurasian Week was quite successful from several perspectives. Firstly, from the perspective of presenting the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in Armenia.

“In addition, we saw that many companies met with each other, found cooperation ways, reached a preliminary agreement on future activities. The Armenian audience became quite informed about the EAEU. I want to state that we have discussed quite serious topics these days. Concrete, practical issues concerning the business were discussed. To sum up, the Eurasian Week is a very good platform to receive information, find partners and voice issues of concern”, she said.

The issue of representation of Armenian companies in EAEU programs

The EEC minister said she discussed issues on Armenia’s digital programs during the meeting with minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan. “We are implementing several digitization programs. The first issue I voiced during the meeting with the minister related to Armenia’s digital program. As far as I know, it exists in the form of a draft. Yes, I have talked about the engagement in common projects, I think we need to more actively engage the Armenian companies in them. There are Armenian companies which have a very great potential in the IT field, have a great experience on working at other markets”, she said.

The priorities of the EAEU digital agenda

The digital agenda supposes digitization of different processes, the base processes which are taking place in the EAEU space. Karine Minasyan said that by making the documentation process online, they can save nearly 10 million USD for each deal. “If we look at the overall circulation, we will see that there is a great opportunity for cutting expenditures in case of digitization. Our main directions are quite clear – industrial cooperation, document circulation, digitization of transportation processes, movement of goods. The upcoming programs will be directed for these purposes”, Karine Minasyan said.

EAEU opportunities for the Armenian companies

The EEC minister said Armenia uses quite well the opportunity to sell the produced product in the EAEU market. She said the export to the EAEU states increases every year by 20-30%. Agricultural goods, reprocessed agricultural products, light industry are mainly exported.

“As for more complex industrial sectors, I think that the cooperation is not at the desired level. We have many good engineering organizations which are working at other markets. Here there is a very great potential for Armenia”, she said. As for investments, Karine Minasyan said given the EAEU features, the public authorities should work more actively.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan