Armenia’s acting healthcare minister visits Astana to attend Global Conference on Primary Health Care

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting healthcare minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan is in Astana, Kazakhstan on a working visit where he is taking part in the 2nd Global Conference on Primary Health Care, the ministry told Armenpress.

The event is organized under the auspices of the President of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. The conference is dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the Declaration of Alma-Ata.

The meeting is attended by healthcare, finance, education, social insurance ministries from dozens of countries, high-ranking officials from the UN member states, Ambassadors, as well as representatives of international organizations and NGOs.

During the visit the cooperation agreement between the healthcare ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan, which was ready yet in 2015 and agreed with the Kazakh side through diplomatic channels, will be signed.

