Pashinyan reveals, vows to eradicate shocking mafia-type business system that ruled in correctional facilities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan has disclosed noteworthy details about the situation that has existed in correctional facilities and the changes that have been implemented.

Pashinyan was speaking in parliament today in the first round of election of a prime minister.

Addressing the issue in his speech, Pashinyan noted that the overpopulation issue in prisons is solved connected with the change of the practice of applying remand. “Meaning that the issue that we spoke about for many years, that convicts are taking turns to sleep in prisons, that six convicts sleep on one bed at a time, is solved,” he said.

He stressed that the abovementioned didn’t take place accidentally or randomly. “Don’t think that this was done randomly, it wasn’t as if the legal procedures were demanding so. As someone who has spent time in correctional facilities, I can say that it has been done deliberately. When they say that the criminal elite had power in Armenia, this is related to it. Not having somewhere to sleep is money, who will pay more to have a place to sleep? This issue of having somewhere to sleep, is a so-called [wiseguy sit-down], who is acting truly during elections, before and after elections, who has generally sufficiently served the power of ‘truth’, he said, referring to the criminal slang term ‘truth’, which is somewhat similar to a code of conduct of organized crime gangs.

Pashinyan said that correctional facilities have been the largest types of businesses. “And the meaning was very simple, when a man enters a correctional facility, he is placed on the conveyer, and the entire system is working to drain maximally much money from him until he gets out. People are selling their homes to repay debts in prisons. The more convicts, the more people they collect money from. This situation exists today too, but we will eradicate it. A part of this Mafioso structure today continue holding office in correctional facilities. And why didn’t we fire them all? For a simple reason, first of all it’s wrong to mix the wet with dry and align everything, second of all if we fire them, whom will we replace them with to work for 70,000 drams [salary]? Pashinyan said.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced from the parliament floor that his nomination as a candidate for prime minister in the first round of election today is a formality. He emphasized that he has been nominated not for re-election, but for being not elected.

“Therefore, the National Assembly today shouldn’t vote in favor of me. And the meaning of being nominated is not to leave space for any manipulations around the legitimacy of the upcoming parliamentary elections. At this moment I can note that it is definite and undoubted that we will have early elections of parliament in this December, elections which eventually must become the final destination of the Armenian 2018 non violent, velvet, democratic revolution’s final victory,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan tendered a technical resignation October 16 in order to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament and holding early elections.

Under the law, if a prime minister resigns lawmakers must elect a new PM within two weeks. If MPs fail to elect a PM during the first vote, a second round takes place a week later.

Prior to the vote, parliamentary factions must nominate candidates for the election. All factions agreed that they wouldn’t nominate anyone in order to pave way for dissolution. But the Yelk faction nominated incumbent Nikol Pashinyan in a technical maneuver because the Constitution says that a “vote” must take place. Lawmakers are expected to deliberately vote down Pashinyan in order to fail the election and head for eventual dissolution, and early elections.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in parliament. Since taking office, PM Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

Below is an excerpt from Article 149 of the Constitution of Armenia on Election and Appointment of the Prime Minister:

“In case the Prime Minister submits a resignation or in other cases of the office of the Prime Minister becoming vacant, the factions of the National Assembly shall be entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a period of seven days after accepting the resignation of the Government. The National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies [Members of Parliament].

In case Prime Minister is not elected, a new election of Prime Minister shall be held seven days after voting, wherein the candidates for Prime Minister nominated by at least one third of the total number of Deputies shall be entitled to participate. In case Prime Minister is not elected by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies, the National Assembly shall be dissolved by virtue of law”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan