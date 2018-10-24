Acting PM Pashinyan rules out his intervention in work of judges on any matter

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he will not guide any judge to make a decision on any matter, reports Armenpress.

“I faced the following problem from the first day of my election as PM: it is said that judges are waiting, What they are waiting for? For me to say? I have said that I will not say anything”, Pashinyan said during the debate of the election of PM in the Parliament.

Commenting on the point of Tsarukyan faction MP Ararat Zurabyan that Shant Harutyunyan is still in prison, Pashinyan said he is asking Shant Harutyunyan for already 5 months to get out of the prison. Last time a written letter was received that Shant Harutyunyan doesn’t want to get out of the prison. Pashinyan said he is presenting a fair demand in order to justify himself. “The court should justify, but no one is guilty that till now none of his attorneys have appealed to the court. If now I tell them to apply to the court, then I will be asked whether the court would justify?”, he said and ruled out any intervention by him to the work of judges.

Pashinyan expressed hope that the Parliament will adopt the draft on amnesty which in its turn will solve many problems.

The Parliament today is debating the election of the PM. Pashinyan is the only candidate.

