Pashinyan guarantees all businessmen will have equal opportunities in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. All businessmen will have equal opportunities in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the session in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

MP Sergey Bagratyan asked Pashinyan about his approach on economic development. “The model of economic development in Armenia are the opportunities. When it is constantly said that work, rather than poverty, should be promoted in Armenia, I mean this. We need to encourage people to work. The state cannot build factory, produce, sell and purchase. Now the individual effort is the most important factor for economic development. Our task is to create an equal field so that no one will become rich because of being the friend of someone, and everyone will be aware that they have equal conditions”, Pashinyan said, adding that this is the main impetus for economic development.

He said that when they see an inclusive economic growth, they mean that every person, who has a potential to create something, must have an opportunity for that. “Why businessman would like to be an MP? We guarantee that all businessmen will have the same opportunities. The status of MP will not change anything”, Pashinyan said.

He informed that the discussion of the Tax Code is also in the government’s agenda, but it delays due to political culmination. In this regard Pashinyan attaches importance to holding snap parliamentary elections.

The Parliament today is debating the election of the PM. Pashinyan is the only candidate.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan