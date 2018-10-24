Pashinyan urges to “get psychologically ready” for complete revelation of March 1 investigation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has urged from the parliament floor to “get psychologically ready” for the complete revelation of the March 1 case.

During parliamentary debates on the first round of electing a Prime Minister, Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that “no one should doubt that the March 1 case will be revealed until the end, until the last corners”.

The March 1 case is an ongoing investigation into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest clashes that left 10 people dead.

“I am calling on us all to be psychologically ready for the entire volume of discoveries, because it isn’t going to be easy to know everything that I am sure we will know soon,” he said.

