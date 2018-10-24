Shifting CSTO PA session from Yerevan to Moscow is a technical decision conditioned by domestic political events in Armenia - MFA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The decision to shift the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) from Yerevan to Moscow was really technical, conditioned by the domestic political events in Armenia, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told reporters at today’s press briefing, reports Armenpress.

“There is no other reason”, she said.

Asked whether the transition of the CSTO chairmanship to another country is possible, Anna Naghdalyan said the consultations continue. “They relate to finding consensus solutions within the frames of the CSTO rules of procedure and clarifying them. If this issue appears on the agenda, Armenia will take respective actions with all its set of tools. The set of tools is already known”, she added.

Naghdalyan informed that according to the CSTO rules of procedure it is set to hold the replacement process of the CSTO Secretary General. “The consultations are being held over it: when they are submitted for the CSTO approval, it will be made public”, she said.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov has been charged over the 2008 March 1 case. The court approved the motion to remand him into custody, but later he was released on bail. Armenia proposed the CSTO partner states to start a process of replacing the Secretary General.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan