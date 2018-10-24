Armenian MFA spox comments on Russian presidential advisor’s statement over Azerbaijan’s membership to EAEU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. If the issue of Azerbaijan’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is put on the agenda, Armenia will take respective steps with all the tools deriving from its membership, Anna Naghdalyan – spokesperson of the Armenian foreign ministry, told reporters at a press briefing, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the statement of Russian presidential advisor Sergei Glazyev during the Eurasian Week Forum in Yerevan on October 23 over Azerbaijan’s membership to the EAEU, the foreign ministry spokesperson said the representative of the EAEU Board has already made a statement on this matter and stated that there is no such issue on the agenda.

“It is clearly stated in the EAEU founding documents that a country can become a member which hasn’t taken any action to damage the structure and any member state”, she said.

