Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Operative communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan is functioning, says foreign ministry


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The operative communication created between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been established and this communication is aimed at strengthening and developing an atmosphere contributing to peace, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told reporters today.

Asked is the communication has been used regarding the incident yesterday when a Defense Army soldier was wounded, she said: “The communication has been established not for public announcements, it is a truly functioning communication”.

Earlier acting PM Nikol Pashinyan had announced that the communication has been established.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration