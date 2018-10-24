Operative communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan is functioning, says foreign ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The operative communication created between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been established and this communication is aimed at strengthening and developing an atmosphere contributing to peace, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told reporters today.

Asked is the communication has been used regarding the incident yesterday when a Defense Army soldier was wounded, she said: “The communication has been established not for public announcements, it is a truly functioning communication”.

Earlier acting PM Nikol Pashinyan had announced that the communication has been established.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan