Republican lawmaker tenders resignation


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Republican Party (HHK) faction MP Ruzanna Muradyan has tendered her resignation, Speaker Ara Babloyan announced during the beginning of today’s session.

Babloyan said that the MP is entitled to retract her resignation within a week. If the lawmaker doesn’t do so, the resignation will be accepted.

