EEC Minister hopes for successful negotiations with Egypt under coordination of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is the only member state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with land border with Iran and is an important bridge for the relations between Iran and the EAEU, ARMENPRESS reports Veronika Nikishina, Member of the Board, Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission said at the press conference summarizing the “Eurasian week”.

“Armenia is a very important bridge for the practical implementation of our agreements with Iran”, she said, adding that each EAEU member state has a non-formal obligation to coordinate some directions of negotiations. “Armenia was the one to coordinate talks with Iran and they had rather successful and prompt completion”, the EEC Minister said.

Veronika Nikishina emphasized the fact that Armenia has now expressed readiness to coordinate talks with Egypt. “We hope that those talks will also be a success”, she said.

Nikishina referred to the concerns over the entry of Vietnam to the EAEU market, noting that trade turnover with that country has increased by 35% with export increasing by 40%.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan