President Sarkissian to apply to Constitutional Court to question the constitutionality of amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Office of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement over the constitutional law on amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia, adopted in an extraordinary session on October 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the statement runs as follows, “Starting from the first day in office, President Armen Sarkissian imported a new culture when implementing his duties – each step should be directed at the implementation of a specific goal and be based on the principle of rule of law”.

The statement notes that this approach is applied also for signing any law, be it a new law or amendments in an already-existing law. “When signing them the President and his staff analyze if there are any constitutional-legal problems and to what extent the new law or the amendments foster the solution of a specific goal and if the possible reactions have been taken into account. All the laws should be in conformity with the Constitution and serve their goals”, reads the statement.

Referring to the law on amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia adopted in an extraordinary session on October 2, the statement notes that it became a reason of various comments and discussions.

“The disagreement of a large part of the public over the law was recorded. Faithful to his approach, President Sarkissian instructed his staff to study the international experience on this issue more deeply, as well as the amendments to the Law and their justification.

The study of the amendments to the law, as well as the current edition of the law on the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly shows that there are some obvious constitutional-legal problems”, reads the statement, adding that President Sarkissian has decided to apply to the Constitutional Court to question the constitutionality of amendments in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly of Armenia.

