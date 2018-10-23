Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Speaker sets special session of parliament October 29 for electoral code debates


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, a special session will be convened at 11:00, October 29, the parliament’s press service said.

The electoral code amendments bill will be once again debated.

The bill initially failed to pass on October 22. But today, a group of lawmakers began a petition to convene a special sitting and re-introduce the bill. The required amount of signatures was gathered.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




