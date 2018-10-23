EAEU is a good opportunity to exercise export potential of member states – Kazakh Invest official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The common space of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) enables the businessmen of the member states to exercise their export potential, Marat Birimzhan - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Kazakh Invest, told ARMENPRESS correspondent within the framework of the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan.

“The more opportunities we open for the business, as well as the expansion of partnership, the sooner we will liberalize our legislations. The more we increase the partnership within the Union, the better we will use the export potential of both the EAEU and each of its member states”, he said.

Asked what he will propose to the Armenian businessmen, he said: “I suggest to be active participants of dialogue with the public administration bodies in terms of feedback, concrete proposals and initiatives. Unfortunately, here there is no active dialogue between the business and businessmen”, he said, calling on the public authorities to further engage the businessmen in the discussions on legislative amendments and reforms.

