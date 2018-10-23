Acting FM holds meeting with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting today with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir, the foreign ministry said.

The sides highly appreciated the close and productive cooperation that has developed between Desir’s office and relevant Armenian bodies and the government’s actions on safeguarding media freedom and freedom of speech in the country.

They emphasized that this visit is a good chance to get first hand information on the latest changes that took place in Armenia and to outline the actions for more productive use of the partnership potential within the framework of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media office.

Touching upon the latest domestic political developments in detail, Mnatsakanyan reiterated the Armenian government’s commitment to continue the reforms aimed at strengthening democracy.

The Acting FM noted that specific issues are at the basis of the broad mandate given by the people: combating corruption, strengthening rule of law and justice and ensuring equal conditions in the social and economic areas. Both sides highlighted cooperation between Armenia and international organizations on this path.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan