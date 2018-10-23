Armenia can be highly important link between EU-EEU countries, President says in Geneva business meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a working meeting today in Geneva, Switzerland with executives from Vertex Venture Holdings (Singapore), Swiss Sustainable Finance (Switzerland) and Siemens Financial Services (Germany).

The purpose of the visit was to brief the executives on Armenia’s investment arena and prospects of cooperation in different sectors, according to Sarkissian’s office.

Issues related to “mutually beneficial cooperation” were discussed, the president’s office said in a press release.

“Possibilities of introducing their experience in our country, as well as implementing projects with Armenian companies were touched upon,” Sarkissian’s office said.

An agreement was reached to visit Armenia and carry out discussions with the government on cooperation, according to Sarkissian’s office.

“President Sargsyan noted that Armenia, being a member of the EEU, can act as a very important link between EU-EEU countries, especially when all required conditions for this exist,” the president’s office said.

During the meeting with Siemens Financial Services executives, it was noted that Armenia can be a bridge towards Eurasian markets as a member of the EEU, the presidential office said.

