Tsarukyan faction says won’t vote in PM election as agreed

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Tsarukyan faction of parliament will remain committed to the signed memorandum and will not vote during the election of prime minister in parliament, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan told reporters.

“The nomination of the prime minister is a formal nomination. We will not vote and we will allow the political agenda under which a prime minister isn’t elected and the parliament gets dissolved and we head for early elections, to be served. We will remain committed to the signed memorandum,” she said.

She said that she believes that Republicans won’t nominate a candidate for prime minister in case of being guided by “sober reasoning”, but at the same time she said that “nothing is ruled out in politics”.

She expressed hope that force majeure situations won’t take place.

The Yelk faction of the Armenian parliament has decided to nominate incumbent acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the first round of election of prime minister due October 24, Yelk faction MP Gevorg Gorgisyan told reporters.

The nomination is a technicality as lawmakers are expected to deliberately fail to elect a prime minister in order to pave the way for eventual dissolution of parliament.

“As a result of consultations with lawyers we decided to make a nomination for prime minister,” he said.

He said that the decision has been made in order to ensure the legal part of the election.

The deadline for nominations is 18:00 today.

Earlier acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said that he doesn’t rule out being nominated formally in the first round in a pre-arranged non-election scenario.

If in fact everything goes as expected, another round of election will take place in a week, and if this round also fails to elect a PM, the parliament will be dissolved.

Pashinyan tendered a technical resignation October 16 in order to trigger the process of disbanding the parliament and holding early elections.

Pashinyan took office after massive protests in April forced president-turned PM Serzh Sargsyan to resign. But Sargsyan’s Republican Party (HHK) still has most seats in parliament. Since taking office, PM Nikol Pashinyan has numerously said that the incumbent parliament doesn’t represent the people and that early elections should take place as soon as possible.

Below is an excerpt from Article 149 of the Constitution of Armenia on Election and Appointment of the Prime Minister:

“In case the Prime Minister submits a resignation or in other cases of the office of the Prime Minister becoming vacant, the factions of the National Assembly shall be entitled to nominate candidates for Prime Minister within a period of seven days after accepting the resignation of the Government. The National Assembly shall elect the Prime Minister by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies [Members of Parliament].

In case Prime Minister is not elected, a new election of Prime Minister shall be held seven days after voting, wherein the candidates for Prime Minister nominated by at least one third of the total number of Deputies shall be entitled to participate. In case Prime Minister is not elected by majority of votes of the total number of Deputies, the National Assembly shall be dissolved by virtue of law”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan