US and EAEU can cooperate in the field of cybersecurity - Rudy Giuliani

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Cybersecurity is one of the fields where the United States and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can cooperate, US President Donald Trump’s private lawyer, informal advisor on cybersecurity matters, former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani said during the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan, Armenpress reports.

He said in case of a small country like Armenia it’s much easier to reach 90-95% security in the field of cybersecurity. “As a key step it is necessary to analyze all cyber-crimes, choose those which are really dangerous and focus on them. It’s necessary to create an internal mechanism to discover the invasions”, he said.

“Cyber-protection has no secrets, and if I present how one needs to be protected, it would mean that I do not give a chance to kidnap information from me. I don’t see risks on sharing information in cybersecurity field. If one of the countries has a very good solution for cyber-protection, why not to share with you?”, the US official said.

He said there is no magic thing that you can do to make the communication in cyberspace 100% secure. “I doubt that there will be a development of science that will achieve that 100% security level”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan