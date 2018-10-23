‘Eurasian Week is a perfect platform for active contacts’ – Ara Abrahamyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Week International Forum provides perfect opportunity for active contacts, Ara Abrahamyan – Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia, said on the sidelines of the Forum in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

He said the Forum provides an opportunity to have contacts, for instance, with one of the major companies – Rostec, which has more than a million employees. “The Forum enables to establish direct dialogue with them, and all necessary mechanisms are created for that purpose”, he added.

Ara Abrahamyan said they have an office in Yerevan where he is ready to host business representatives at any moment. “Moreover, during these years we have implemented many programs, organized meetings with different organizations, ministries and agencies which enabled to establish ties and contacts not only with the EAEU member states, but also other countries. For instance, we are cooperating with a Chinese fund, the budget of which is more than 70 billion Euros”, he said, adding that there are great opportunities, it’s just necessary to be more active.

Ara Abrahamyan said the Forum must have a great place in the business life of Armenia, as well as Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus.

“As an Armenian, I assure you that it is necessary to cooperate more frequently, be organized in actions in order to feel the effectiveness of the work”, he added.

