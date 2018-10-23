Vietnamese lawmakers elect Communist Party chief as new president

YEREVAN, OCOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, has been elected by lawmakers as new president of the country.

The presidential seat became vacant when Tran Dai Quang died in September aged 61.

Under Vietnam's political system, the country follows what it calls "balanced leadership" with no overall leader and the general secretary, president, prime minister and National Assembly chairperson all acting as a check and balance on each other.

Trọng, 74, was elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam at the party's 11th National Congress on 19 January 2011 and was re-elected at the 12th National Congress in 2016.

Trong heads the party's Secretariat, and is the Secretary of the Central Military Commission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan