Armenia restores its function of a leader in high technology production, Russian presidential advisor says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation of industrial capacities of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will allow Armenia to restore its leading positions in the production of complex devices and computing equipment which existed during the Soviet times, Sergei Glazyev – advisor to the President of Russia, said during the Eurasian Week International Forum 2018 in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

Asked how he assesses Armenia’s opportunities to be involved in the EAEU common industrial cooperation chain, the Russian official expressed his satisfaction that the issues on technological development, industrial cooperation in the EAEU are finally being discussed.

“By creating a common market between our countries, now we need to take care of the fact that our goods must be included in that market. The talk is not only about food products, but about the technological goods with high added value. In this sense Armenia is considered a highly developed state of the post-Soviet space where the base of equipment, computing technique production, hard, high technological machine-building has been formed for decades”, he said.

Sergei Glazyev said Armenian companies are actively cooperating with Rostec corporation. “The large market of the Eurasian Union, where Armenia has many traditional partners in terms of production cooperation, I believe, will provide great opportunities for the growth of the Armenian economy”, he noted.

The Russian presidential advisor stated that during the Forum there was also a talk about the industry development foundation, the Eurasian Development Bank is operating, but it is necessary to greatly increase the capacity of these institutions, make them more varied since the more such foundations are, the better.

