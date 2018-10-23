Petition on re-introducing electoral code bill gathers required number of signatures

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Twenty seven lawmakers, the required amount, have signed the petition for convening a special session of parliament and re-introducing the Electoral Code amendments bill package, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan told reporters in parliament today.

“The initiative was joined by a greater number of lawmakers than expected,” she said.

“The ARF didn’t sign. But they’ve said they will vote in favor,” she added.

According to her, the ARF didn’t sign the petition because their recommendation wasn’t included in the electoral code amendments bill.

Earlier the bill failed to be adopted.

