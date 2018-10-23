Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Petition on re-introducing electoral code bill gathers required number of signatures


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Twenty seven lawmakers, the required amount, have signed the petition for convening a special session of parliament and re-introducing the Electoral Code amendments bill package, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan told reporters in parliament today.

“The initiative was joined by a greater number of lawmakers than expected,” she said.

“The ARF didn’t sign. But they’ve said they will vote in favor,” she added.

According to her, the ARF didn’t sign the petition because their recommendation wasn’t included in the electoral code amendments bill.

Earlier the bill failed to be adopted.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration