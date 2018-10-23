Mayor of Yerevan appoints new executives for three administrative districts

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has appointed new heads for the Nubarashen, Kentron and Erebuni administrative districts of the city.

Telman Tadevosyan was appointed to serve as head of Nubarashen, City Hall said.

Kentron, the administrative district comprising downtown Yerevan, will be lead by Viktor Mnatsakanyan, City Hall said.

Arman Abrahamyan was named head of the Erebuni administrative district, City Hall said.

