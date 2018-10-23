Arthur Meschian named new chief architect of Yerevan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has appointed Arthur Meschian chief architect of the Armenian capital, the City Hall said.
Meschian assumed office today.
Arthur Meschian is an architect and famed musician.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:09 Nobel scientists make Brexit plea for free movement and funding
- 12:58 Armenia’s domestic changes don’t disturb EEU work – minister Tatyana Valovaya
- 12:18 Petition on re-introducing electoral code bill gathers required number of signatures
- 12:12 Challenges caused by deep economic transformations should be overcome by joint efforts – EEC Board Chairman
- 12:06 Mayor of Yerevan appoints new executives for three administrative districts
- 11:58 Arthur Meschian named new chief architect of Yerevan
- 11:23 Ara Abrahamyan considers appropriate creation of common cooperation platform for businessmen within EAEU
- 11:05 Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan calls on ‘parliamentary majority’ to adopt electoral code bill
- 10:58 President Sarkissian says making Armenia attractive country for investors is a priority task
- 10:30 Armenian President attends opening of World Investment Forum 2018 in Geneva
- 10:29 Yelk, Tsarukyan factions start petition to re-introduce electoral code bill in special session of parliament
- 10:14 Explosive device found near billionaire investor George Soros’ home
- 10:02 Parliament session kicks off – LIVE
- 09:58 US President Trump calls Jamal Khashoggi's death 'a plot gone awry'
- 09:48 Trump embraces ‘nationalist’ title
- 09:35 China rebuffs plastic rice myth
- 09:08 European Stocks - 22-10-18
- 09:07 US stocks - 22-10-18
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-10-18
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 22-10-18
- 09:02 Oil Prices Down - 22-10-18
- 10.22-20:16 Ukraine launches complaint against Armenia and Kyrgyzstan at WTO
- 10.22-19:06 Artsakh’s President receives delegation of French Arnouville town
- 10.22-18:43 Early elections will be held in December, the winner of which will be the people – Nikol Pashinyan
- 10.22-17:58 Parliament fails to adopt Electoral Code amendments
- 10.22-17:35 Armenia President’s Office will make a statement on the controversial bill about Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly
- 10.22-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-10-18
- 10.22-17:25 Asian Stocks - 22-10-18
- 10.22-16:13 EIB, Armenia’s cenbank sign 50 million Euro loan agreement
- 10.22-15:58 Armenian exporters and manufacturers to supply goods to Russian supermarkets without mediators – SCPEC Chairman
- 10.22-15:44 Armenia’s acting FM holds meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for South Caucasus
- 10.22-15:40 Acting defense minister Tonoyan, Rudy Giuliani exchange views on a number of regional and international issues
- 10.22-15:06 ‘People will voice their word in the event of political conspiracies’, Pashinyan says navigating towards early elections
- 10.22-15:03 EEC Board Chairman introduces steps on developing EAEU digital agenda
- 10.22-14:56 ARF to vote in favor of package of changes in Electoral Code
16:36, 10.19.2018
Viewed 4943 times Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
20:21, 10.16.2018
Viewed 4060 times Everything will be OK, I love you all – PM Pashinyan’s moving resignation address
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 3616 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
12:11, 10.18.2018
Viewed 3611 times President Sarkissian donates entire salary since taking office to charity
12:01, 10.17.2018
Viewed 2755 times New Armenia pulls like a magnet: Multiple illegal border-crossing attempts in three days from Turkey