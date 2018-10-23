Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 October

Arthur Meschian named new chief architect of Yerevan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has appointed Arthur Meschian chief architect of the Armenian capital, the City Hall said.

Meschian assumed office today.

Arthur Meschian is an architect and famed musician.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




