Ara Abrahamyan considers appropriate creation of common cooperation platform for businessmen within EAEU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is the smallest member state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but despite this, it acquires endless opportunities, and these opportunities double if the Diaspora factor is taken into account, Ara Abrahamyan – Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Russia, said in his remarks during the Eurasian Week International Forum which launched in Yerevan on October 22, reports Armenpress.

Ara Abrahamyan said the participation of Diaspora’s famous scientists in the Forum, their scientific speeches will be interesting for the businessmen and will create an opportunity for cooperation.

According to him, the Eurasian Week Forum contributes to strengthening the socio-economic and cultural cooperation of the Union’s member states via the development of economic ties.

“Every year the participation rate of our Forum increases, and one of the key features of the Eurasian Week Forum is that it is constantly operating. I think it would be appropriate to create a system for the EAEU entrepreneurs in the future which will act as a great platform for the cooperation between the businessmen”, Ara Abrahamyan said.

He stated that the potential of the EAEU market worth over 200 million is interesting for businessmen.

“We all know that the business loves investments, and the investments are directed where there are understandable planning mechanisms. Today there are many problems in the world, and the transport blockade of Armenia by Turkey and Azerbaijan, the sanctions against Russia and other complications further unite everyone. Today we see growth dynamics within the EAEU market and we are confident that this potential is not completely utilized yet”, Ara Abrahamyan said, wishing productive work to the Forum participants.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan