Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan calls on ‘parliamentary majority’ to adopt electoral code bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Tsarukyan faction MP Michael Melkumyan has called on the parliamentary majority to re-introduce the Electoral Code amendment bill and adopt it.

“Any political force is capable of carrying out political activities, including to boycott, but the situation in the country is such that today the foundation for Armenia’s future development is laid,” he said today in parliament, adding that state interests should be above inner-party issues.

“I am urging the political majority of parliament to definitely take this step in order for us to have a new electoral code,” he said.

On October 22, the Armenian parliament failed to pass the bill package of Electoral Code amendments.

56 Members of Parliament voted in favor of adopting the bill, and three voted against.

63 votes were required for the bill to be adopted.

Most of the Republican Party (HHK) faction MPs did not attend the voting in an apparent boycott.

Only 59 MPs were in attendance and even if theoretically all would’ve voted in favor the bill still would fail to pass.

