President Sarkissian says making Armenia attractive country for investors is a priority task

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, together with his spouse Nune Sarkissian visited Franck Muller headquarters where they met with CEO of the Franck Muller Group, famous Swiss-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Vartan Sirmakes, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President toured the company’s different divisions, visited the center for exhibitions and events, got acquainted with the company’s ambitious development programs.

President Sarkissian highly valued Vartan Sirmakes’s investment in Armenia’s economy development process, in particular, his programs being implemented in Armenia and Artsakh.

In his turn the Swiss-Armenian businessman said he and his sons are ready to expand their participation in Armenia’s and Artsakh’s development via different programs.

President Armen Sarkissian said during his foreign trips he considers his duty to always talk about Armenia and considered making Armenia an attractive country for investors as a priority task. “We must be able to build stable and predictable country where it will be possible to plan long-term programs and successfully implement them”, the Armenian President said, attaching importance to the active connection of the Diaspora’s youth to the homeland, their engagement in Armenia’s development programs.

