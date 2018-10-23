Armenian President attends opening of World Investment Forum 2018 in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Switzerland on a working visit, attended the opening ceremony of the 10th World Investment Forum 2018 in the UN headquarters in Geneva. The Forum is organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This year it is held under the Investments for Sustainable Development slogan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Before the launch of the Forum, the Armenian President had a brief talk with President of Switzerland Alain Berset, whom he also met recently in Yerevan within the framework of the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

The opening ceremony of the Forum was attended by high-ranking officials from Switzerland, UNCTAD members states, world business community, investors and representatives of international organizations.

The World Investment Forum is one of the leading international and representative forums dedicated to investments and sustainable development during which the global challenges in the investment field and the ways to overcome them in the current era of globalization and industrialization are being discussed.

This year more than 4000 representatives from 160 countries, including leaders of multiple transnational corporations from different states, influential investment funds, major companies are participating in the Forum.

The opening of the Forum was followed by the UN investment promotion award ceremony which was also attended by President Sarkissian. Those companies, which recorded excellent results in the implementation of the UN sustainable development goals, in particular in fighting poverty, ensuring quality education and health, flight against climate change, have received awards. The Armenian President handed over an award to the Indian Invest India agency.

Thereafter, President Sarkissian visited the Armenian pavilion opened at the Investment Camp of the World Investment Forum. Armenia’s investment environment, attractiveness and competitive advantages, as well as tourism opportunities were presented in the pavilion.

The President got acquainted with the materials in the pavilion and talked to visitors.

