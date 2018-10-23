Yelk, Tsarukyan factions start petition to re-introduce electoral code bill in special session of parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Yelk and Tsarukyan factions of the Armenian parliament are starting a petition to convene an extraordinary session on October 29 and once again bring the Electoral Code amendment bill package to parliament, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan said today at the regular session.

“I urge HHK [Republican] colleagues, who were mentioning that the new Electoral Code is defining a more just and literate electoral procedure, not to boycott, not to lead to provocations and take part in the Electoral Code debates,” she said, adding that they are beginning the petition today.

According to her, the MPs who have endorsed the bill initially will attend the session and will vote.

She said that “all those who want fair elections to take place in the country with a code that won’t cause election trust issues should join the petition”.

Earlier on October 22, the bill failed to garner sufficient votes to pass.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan