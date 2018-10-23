Parliament session kicks off – LIVE
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting has kicked off in the Parliament on October 23, reports Armenpress.
62 MPs were registered.
The session agenda includes a number of bills.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:05 Deputy Speaker Michael Melkumyan calls on ‘parliamentary majority’ to adopt electoral code bill
- 10:58 President Sarkissian says making Armenia attractive country for investors is a priority task
- 10:30 Armenian President attends opening of World Investment Forum 2018 in Geneva
- 10:29 Yelk, Tsarukyan factions start petition to re-introduce electoral code bill in special session of parliament
- 10:14 Explosive device found near billionaire investor George Soros’ home
- 09:58 US President Trump calls Jamal Khashoggi's death 'a plot gone awry'
- 09:48 Trump embraces ‘nationalist’ title
- 09:35 China rebuffs plastic rice myth
- 09:08 European Stocks - 22-10-18
- 09:07 US stocks - 22-10-18
- 09:06 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-10-18
- 09:04 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 22-10-18
- 09:02 Oil Prices Down - 22-10-18
- 10.22-20:16 Ukraine launches complaint against Armenia and Kyrgyzstan at WTO
- 10.22-19:06 Artsakh’s President receives delegation of French Arnouville town
- 10.22-18:43 Early elections will be held in December, the winner of which will be the people – Nikol Pashinyan
- 10.22-17:58 Parliament fails to adopt Electoral Code amendments
- 10.22-17:35 Armenia President’s Office will make a statement on the controversial bill about Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly
- 10.22-17:26 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-10-18
- 10.22-17:25 Asian Stocks - 22-10-18
- 10.22-16:13 EIB, Armenia’s cenbank sign 50 million Euro loan agreement
- 10.22-15:58 Armenian exporters and manufacturers to supply goods to Russian supermarkets without mediators – SCPEC Chairman
- 10.22-15:44 Armenia’s acting FM holds meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for South Caucasus
- 10.22-15:40 Acting defense minister Tonoyan, Rudy Giuliani exchange views on a number of regional and international issues
- 10.22-15:06 ‘People will voice their word in the event of political conspiracies’, Pashinyan says navigating towards early elections
- 10.22-15:03 EEC Board Chairman introduces steps on developing EAEU digital agenda
- 10.22-14:56 ARF to vote in favor of package of changes in Electoral Code
- 10.22-14:52 Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
- 10.22-14:30 ARF to participate in snap parliamentary elections
- 10.22-14:21 Republicans oppose government’s Electoral Code amendment bill
- 10.22-13:31 Russian experience in improvement of business environment to be interesting for EAEU partners – finance minister
- 10.22-13:13 Kyrgyzstan praises membership to Eurasian Economic Union
- 10.22-13:06 Economic activity index grows 6.5% January-September
- 10.22-12:58 Yerevan hosts 'Frontiers in Chemistry: Armenia 2018' international conference
